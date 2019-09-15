PSC’s attitude unhelpful, says R.V.G. Menon

A protest in front of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) headquarters here demanding that Malayalam too be made the medium for examinations conducted by the PSC entered the 17th day on Saturday.

The Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad staged a fast at the protest venue to express solidarity with the agitation, organised under the umbrella of the Aikya Malayala Prasthanam.

Academic R.V.G. Menon, who inaugurated the fast, said it was shameful that a protest was being staged in the State to seek the conduct of PSC examinations in Malayalam too.

The argument that setting the question papers in Malayalam would lead to loss of secrecy amounted to ridiculing those who knew the language. Such a stance was reflective of bureaucracy’s attitude, the academic said.

The government should show the will to conduct the examinations in Malayalam too, Mr. Menon said.

Poet V. Madhusoodhanan Nair presided.

Members of the Kavyalapanam collective from various parts of the State recited poems and sang at the protest venue.

Homage to poet

The body of poet Kilimanoor Madhu who died on Saturday was kept at the venue for public viewing.

Mr. Madhusoodhanan Nair delivered the commemoration speech.