HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

PSC exam fraud: police release image of accused

September 17, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police on Sunday released the photo of a suspected accomplice of the prime accused in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) fraud case that is alleged to have duped several job aspirants.

In a statement, the City police released images obtained through screen-grabs of WhatsApp call that had been made by the purported accomplice to the victims. She is suspected to have assisted the key accused, Rajalakshmi of Adoor, in the fraud.

Another accused, Reshmi of Thrissur, had surrendered before the Medical College police on Saturday shortly after the police had issued lookout notices.

The gang is suspected to have cheated several candidates of large sums after offering false promises of jobs in various departments including police, excise and GST department. They purportedly lured their victims after posting “tips” to crack PSC examinations on the social media and provided a WhatsApp number. They would then personally contact those who joined the WhatsApp group in the process.

They are suspected to have collected sums around ₹4 lakh after assuring them of placements. They would then create bogus appointment orders using fake PSC letterheads and seals. The documents were found to be fake by the victims only after they “reported” at the PSC office to join their promised job.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.