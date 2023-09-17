PSC exam fraud: police release image of accused

September 17, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The City police on Sunday released the photo of a suspected accomplice of the prime accused in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) fraud case that is alleged to have duped several job aspirants.

In a statement, the City police released images obtained through screen-grabs of WhatsApp call that had been made by the purported accomplice to the victims. She is suspected to have assisted the key accused, Rajalakshmi of Adoor, in the fraud.

Another accused, Reshmi of Thrissur, had surrendered before the Medical College police on Saturday shortly after the police had issued lookout notices.

The gang is suspected to have cheated several candidates of large sums after offering false promises of jobs in various departments including police, excise and GST department. They purportedly lured their victims after posting “tips” to crack PSC examinations on the social media and provided a WhatsApp number. They would then personally contact those who joined the WhatsApp group in the process.

They are suspected to have collected sums around ₹4 lakh after assuring them of placements. They would then create bogus appointment orders using fake PSC letterheads and seals. The documents were found to be fake by the victims only after they “reported” at the PSC office to join their promised job.