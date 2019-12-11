Protests against ban on ‘celebrity’ elephants gain momentum

The protests over the Forest department ban for parading two Guruvayur Devaswom elephants — Padmanabhan and Valiya Keshavan — during festivals has created widespread protests.

In an order issued recently by Prabhu P.M., Assistant Forest Conservator, Padmanabhan is suffering from sore feet and Valiya Keshavan has T.B. The monitoring committee decided not to issue fitness certificates to the pachyderms, as the animals that suffer from health issues cannot be paraded for the festivals.

A prayer meet is to be held at Guruvayur on Saturday, organised by the festival coordination committee, where elephant lovers and devotees will seek the withdrawal of the ban. Festival committees of various devaswoms will join them. The prayer meeting will be held at the Manjulal on East Nada, according to the organisers.

Condemning the order, the Elephant Owners Federation has alleged that the Forest department is acting according to the whims and fancies of some organisations, which want to destroy our cultural heritage. They urged the department to review the decision.

Meanwhile the Arattupuzha Temple Advisory Board has urged the Union and State governments to simplify the rules pertaining to the elephant parading for various festivals.

Various rituals of the 1437-year-old Arattupuzha Pooram require parading of the elephants. Around 465 parades will be held over the 13-day festival, which will have participation of 24 temples in Central Kerala. All idols will be taken out in a procession on elephants. The Kooti Ezhunnellippu of the Arattupuzha temple itself will witness parading of 75 elephants.

The committee urged the governments to make the rules for parading of elephants transparent.