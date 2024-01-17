Protest against govt. will continue with more intensity, says Satheesan

January 17, 2024 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - KANNUR

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has come down on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of ordering the brutal handling of Youth Congress protests.

Addressing the media at the District Congress Committee office in Kannur on Tuesday, Mr. Satheesan said robust protests would be held, asserting that there would be no compromise with the government. He labelled the Chief Minister as “corrupt, cruel, and bloodthirsty”.

Mr. Satheesan highlighted the arrest of Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil, followed by additional charges to prevent his release on bail. He decried widespread police raids on the homes of hundreds of youths, describing them as an unprecedented in Kerala’s history.

Warning of a change in approach if the situation persisted, Mr. Satheesan emphasised that the protests would continue with more intensity. Accusing the Chief Minister of corruption for the benefit of his family, he pledged to expose one instance of corruption after another through protests and strike programmes.

On the ₹500-crore Karuvannur bank scam, the Congress leader implicated the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] as the primary defendant. The Enforcement Directorate received statements alleging ministers’ involvement in facilitating improper loans, he said. Mr. Satheesan held Industries Minister P. Rajeeve accountable, saying that a former bank secretary had testified against him for attempting to release a wrongful loan.

He said the Opposition had not opposed the plan to provide free Internet connectivity to all. Even 5% of people did not benefit from the scheme which promised to provide free Internet to 20 lakh people, he said, adding that the CAG’s preliminary report had also pointed to corruption in KFON case.