Prohibitory Orders bring life to standstill in Kasaragod

Life came to a standstill in Kasaragod district on Monday after the District Magistrate imposed prohibition orders invoking Section 144 of the CrPC.

The orders were issued following advice by the Centre to the State government to lockdown districts which had witnessed an outbreak of COVID-19. Since the outbreak of the disease in China, several people returning from the Gulf have tested positive and the district saw a jump in cases with 19 persons undergoing treatment so far. While 825 persons are in home quarantine, 61 are under isolation in hospital and other facilities arranged here.

Following the prohibition imposed from 9 p.m. on Sunday, stringent measures were taken by the district administration. The magistrate prohibited public transport services, opening of institutes, commercial shops, except for those selling essential products, malls, complexes, barber shops, and beauty parlours.

People were prohibited from gathering in one place, unnecessary travel to public places, religious institutions and places, clubs, cinemas, parks, beaches and other entertainment centres.

However, on Monday, defying the orders, a few people came out on to the road in private vehicles. But District Collector D. Sajith Babu, who is also the District Magistrate, reviewed the situation and was on the road warning the people of the consequences of defying the orders. He said there would be no leniency towards anyone who disobeyed the order and strict action would be taken against them.

The Collector said that people need not panic. There would be sufficient supply of food and essential materials, he said, and added that vehicles carrying essential materials would be allowed and shops would remain open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The people should not congregate in one place, he said.

However, the sudden lockdown baffled the people who were seen thronging shops to purchase essentials.

Health department officials, with the support of the police, had to use force to disperse the people as they did not follow the direction to keep the stipulated distance and use sanitisers.

Meanwhile, the Hosdurg police registered a case against two persons on charge of violating the orders and opening shops before the stipulated time. Five autorickshaws were also seized during the day. The district administration also blocked the Kannur-Kasaragod road by putting up barricades at the border area to restrict the entry of people and vehicles. The barricades were placed on the national highway at Kalikadavu in Kasaragod. Except vehicles bringing essential commodities to the district and a few buses to Kannur, no other vehicles were allowed through.