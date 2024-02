Probe ordered into Plus Two model exam question paper leak

February 22, 2024 04:54 am | Updated 04:54 am IST

Thiruvananthapuram

The State government on Wednesday ordered a probe into an alleged question paper leak of the higher secondary model examination in State schools. A section of the media had reported that the English question paper for the Plus Two model exam was circulated via social media platforms ahead of the scheduled time of the examination on Monday.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has entrusted the Director of Public Instruction with conducting a departmental inquiry into the incident. The DPI also lodged a complaint in this regard with the State Police Chief, an official statement said, quoting the Minister.

The employees of the Higher Secondary Directorate handed over packets containing the question papers to the respective school Principals, he said. In this circumstance, the question paper leak is viewed seriously by the department, the Minister added.