GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe ordered into Plus Two model exam question paper leak

February 22, 2024 04:54 am | Updated 04:54 am IST

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram

The State government on Wednesday ordered a probe into an alleged question paper leak of the higher secondary model examination in State schools. A section of the media had reported that the English question paper for the Plus Two model exam was circulated via social media platforms ahead of the scheduled time of the examination on Monday.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has entrusted the Director of Public Instruction with conducting a departmental inquiry into the incident. The DPI also lodged a complaint in this regard with the State Police Chief, an official statement said, quoting the Minister.

The employees of the Higher Secondary Directorate handed over packets containing the question papers to the respective school Principals, he said. In this circumstance, the question paper leak is viewed seriously by the department, the Minister added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.