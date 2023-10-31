HamberMenu
Pro-Israel stand brought shame on India: INL

October 31, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Indian National League president Mohammed Sulaiman inaugurating a rally in support of Palestine at Kottakkal on Tuesday.

Indian National League president Mohammed Sulaiman inaugurating a rally in support of Palestine at Kottakkal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian National League (INL) took out a rally in support of Palestine and its people at Kottakkal near here on Tuesday, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought shame to the country by taking a pro-Israel stand.

Inaugurating the rally, INL national president and All India Muslim Person Law Board member Mohammed Sulaiman said that Mr. Modi’s pro-Israel stand led to India losing its dignity in front of the world.

He said that Israel and its allied nations were engaged in war crimes that humanity could never agree with.

He warned the people of Kerala to remain vigilant, and said that a conspiracy was being hatched at national level to destroy the State’s legacy of communal harmony and peace.

INL district president Samad Thayyil presided over the function. Basheer Ahamed, former Pro Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, delivered the Palestine Solidarity Speech.

INL State general secretary Kasim Irikkur, treasurer B. Hamza Haji, State leaders Salam Kurikkal, O.O. Shamsu, and C.P. Anvar Sadath, district general secretary C.P. Abdul Wahab, and secretary Nasar Chenakkalangadi spoke.

