Kerala

Prisoner under observation escapes from Central Jail

A prisoner at Central Jail, who was under observation for suspected COVID-19, escaped from the prison on Friday. He has been identified as Ajay Babu, 21, of Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested in connection with a bank theft case.

According to the police, he was arrested from a COVID-19-hit region of Kasaragod on March 25. Following which, he was kept in the observation cell. However, he managed to break the ventilation in the room adjoining the vegetable farm.

A bamboo pole was found near the wall and he might have escaped by jumping the wall, the police said.

