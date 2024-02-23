Prime Minister Narendra Modi totally ignored Alathur constituency, says Ramya Haridas

February 23, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Ramya Haridas, who won from the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 on the Congress ticket, beams with happiness and contentment. She says her heart swells with pride knowing that she has dedicated herself wholeheartedly as the people’s representative in the last five years. Speaking to The Hindu’s Abdul Latheef Naha, Ms. Haridas expresses her aspirations for the future of Alathur and her continued commitment to serving its people.

How will you describe your achievements?

I spoke for the common people of Alathur both inside and outside the Parliament. I could make successful interventions to bring their issues before the Union government. I persistently spoke for the poor MGNREGA workers, and helped them get more work days and better wages.

I espoused the cause of paddy, dairy, and rubber farmers, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers and with people in various development works, including Railways, National Highways, and other Central projects.

I fulfilled my duty by being an effective interface between the people and the government, and could ensure that the Central projects were implemented fruitfully. Understanding the potential of Central projects and bringing them effectively to Alathur and its people was key to being an MP. At the same time, I reacted sharply to problems caused by the policy flaws of the Union government and spoke for the people of the country.

Do you think you could have done better?

I could make myself available full-time for the people of Alathur as their MP. It is a fact that offers a lot of gratification. I viewed the people as a whole and stood with them on various issues without bothering to check their party affiliations.

Did you face any limitations or constraints?

Yes, the lack of a government by the Congress at the Centre. Had it been a Congress government, we could have ensured better facilities and help for farmers by using the help of Central agri-research centres. We could certainly have brought about a perceptible change in the farming sector, particularly vegetable and mango farmers. I had submitted several schemes to help the farmers, but most of them were declined because of political differences.

What did you do for the farming and allied sectors in Alathur?

The people of Alathur are predominantly farmers. I presented several projects for them before the Central government, but were not considered. If we had the Congress at the Centre, the history of Alathur would have been different.

Are you disappointed?

No. There’s no scope for negative thoughts. The projects brought by the MPs of the ruling parties would get special consideration when those by the Opposition MPs would be neglected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi totally ignored the constituency I represented, in spite of the repeated attempts I made. This was the case with several other MPs from Kerala.

Do you expect a second term?

Certainly. I understand that the people of Alathur want my second term in Parliament, especially when a government led by the Congress comes to power at the Centre.

What would you do if the people of Alathur give you one more chance?

Alathur is one of the most backward constituencies in Kerala. Special schemes will be devised for the benefit of paddy and dairy farmers and coconut growers as well as small-time vegetable farmers. Irrigation schemes will be implemented to ensure better water availability for agriculture. Mango procurement units and processing units will be set up. I will work for the fulfilment of Palakkad’s dream to have an airport. A lot more can be done for Alathur.