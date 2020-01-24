Preventive measures to tackle coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the district administration has taken all preventive measures to tackle any possible threat.

“Those who have visited virus-hit countries in the last 14 days are advised home quarantine and they will be closely monitored by the Health Department,” District Medical Officer (DMO) V.V. Shirley said here on Friday.

The department urged the public to stay alert and report to the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) or Community Health Centre (CHC) if they developed symptoms, including fever, cold, pulmonary issues and cough.

“Apart from travellers, those who have come into direct contact with any patients tested positive for coronavirus and persons working in hospitals abroad should inform the PHC immediately after their return. Their health details will be forwarded to the district and State authorities on a daily basis. They will be under the direct surveillance of the department,” she said.

The department has launched a campaign to spread awareness among the public and health workers. Infection-control practices have been strengthened in all PHCs, CHCs and taluk hospitals in the district along with Victoria Hospital. Cough corners and airborne infection control corners have been set up in in all hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Access to personal protection equipment (PPE) and availability of ICUs and ventilators have been ensured in all major hospitals. The services of health task force will used in emergency situations. Officials have been deployed for monitoring the situation and the nodal officers in PHCs and CHCs have been instructed to regularly update the District Medical Officer, District Surveillance Officer and epidemiologist.

Infected persons will experience fever, breathing problems and cough within 14 days and all are advised to follow strict cough hygiene. “Mouth should be covered with a handkerchief while coughing and sneezing. Washing hands using soap at regular intervals is also very important. Those in isolation should remain there for 28 days. All preventive measures should be taken before going near persons with fever and pulmonary problems. Meat and egg should be thoroughly cooked before consumption,” she said.