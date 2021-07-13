Prevent illegal felling of trees, KSSP urges govt.

It calls for sustainable approach to coastal conservation

The 58th State conference of the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) on Sunday demanded effective measures to prevent the unregulated felling of trees in revenue pattaya land.

Procedures

The Parishad, in a resolution has also sought more clarity on the procedures for permitting the felling of trees in ecologically important regions of the State.

The government order which permitted farmers to fell trees which grew on farm land after title deeds (Pattayam) were issued as per the 1964 Kerala Land Assignment Act had led to corruption and destruction of ecology, the Parishad said. One should not ignore the ecological consequences of tree felling on deeded (Pattaya) land, a major part of which are closely linked to the Western Ghats.

Neither should it be forgotten that the protection of the Ghats is a necessity for the entire population of Kerala, the Parishad noted. It urged the State government to ensure the protection of trees through suitable amendments to laws and stringent curbs to prevent the felling of endangered tree species.

The Parishad has called for strengthened efforts for ensuring the right to self-determination for women.

The Parishad has also called for a new, sustainable approach to coastal conservation, the use of Malayalam also as the medium for engineering education, appointment of aided school and college teachers through PSC and a comprehensive law governing pre-school education. O. M. Sankaran is the new president of the Parishad. P. P. Renjini and Joji Koottummel have been elected vice-presidents and P. Gopakumar, the general secretary. L. Shailaja, K. S. Narayanankutty and P. Ramesh Kumar are the new secretaries and M. Sujith, the treasurer.