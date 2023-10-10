HamberMenu
Prevent exodus of sportspersons from State, Satheesan urges CM

In his letter, Mr. Satheesan said the State government cannot humiliate sportspersons who had been playing for Kerala, considering it as a matter of pride.

October 10, 2023 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has written to the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister seeking their immediate intervention to prevent the exodus of sportspersons, allegedly fed up by the neglect meted out to them by the State government and the Sports department.

Following the path of international badminton star H.S. Prannoy, international triple jump stars Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Abubacker too have announced their decision to leave Kerala. This could turn out to be detrimental for the sports sector in the State, Mr. Satheesan said.

In his letter, Mr. Satheesan said the State government cannot humiliate sportspersons who had been playing for Kerala, considering it as a matter of pride. The problems raised by sports stars who worked hard to win laurels for the State must be taken up seriously by the Government.

The government should do all that was possible so that the sports stars, who are the pride of the nation, were not forced to leave the State. All steps should be taken to provide the jobs and rewards promised to them, Mr. Satheesan said.

