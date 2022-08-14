Preparations in full swing for Nehru Trophy boat race

Arrangements are in full swing for the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR). Registration of boats for this year's NTBR, to be held at Punnamada on September 4, will be held from August 20 to 25.

The captains' clinic is planned for August 27 morning. Allocation of tracks and heats, which will be done through a draw of lots, will be held in the afternoon of the same day.

The NTBR Society, the organiser of the event, has proposed a budget of ₹2.4 crore for this year’s event. The Tourism department will provide ₹1 crore as a grant for the race. The organisers said that they were in process of finding additional funds through sponsorships and other means.

Online ticket sale (https://nehrutrophy.nic.in/pages-en-IN/online_ticket.php) which began last week is getting a good response. Ticket sales through counters in different parts of the State will begin on August 16. Ticket price ranges from ₹100 to . ₹3,000.

The NTBR will also be the first race of this year's Champions Boat League (CBL). Both the NTBR and CBL will be held after a pandemic-induced gap of two years. The race was last held on August 31, 2019.

Besides the NTBR, other races in CBL are Karuvatta in Alappuzha (September 17); Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha (September 24); Piravon in Ernakulam (October 1); Marine Drive in Ernakulam (October 8); Kottappuram in Thrissur (October 15); Kainakary in Alappuzha (October 22); Thazhathangadi in Kottayam (October 29); Pandanad in Alappuzha (November 5); Kayamkulam in Alappuzha (November 12); Kallada in Kollam (November 19); and Presidents Trophy Boat Race in Kollam (November 26).

A total of nine snakeboats and clubs have qualified for this year's CBL. They are Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekkethil (Pallathuruthy Boat Club); Karichal (United Boat Club, Kainakary), Champakulam (Kerala Police Boat Club); Nadubhagom (NCDC, Kumarakom); Mankombu St. Pius X (Town Boat Club, Kumarakom); Veeyapuram (Punnamada Boat Club); Devas Chundan (Village Boat Club, Edathua); Payippad (Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom); and Ayaparampu Pandi (Kumarakom Boat Club).