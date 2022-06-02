Premiere of ‘Major’ to bring defence personnel, kin together

Event to be held at Koppam in Palakkad district today

The Syndicate Cinema at Koppam in the district will have a rare get-together of retired and serving military personnel and their families on Friday afternoon marking the premiere of Sashi Kiran Tikka’s multi-lingual film Major.

The film telling the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an Army officer of the 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards killed in action during the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, will bring in many army personnel and their families from Palakkad and neighbouring districts to Koppam.

“More than the premiere of a cinema, it is going to be a unique get-together of the family and friends of the army personnel who laid down their lives for the country,” said T. Yunus, chief executive officer of Syndicate Cinema.

He said National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Student Police Cadet (SPC) members from nearby schools would also take part.

Fellow commandoes too

“Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s fellow commandoes who had been injured during the anti-terrorist operation will attend the function. It will be a rare opportunity for the people to discuss and view a biopic commemorating the valour of a man who hailed from Pathiripala, near Ottapalam,” said Mr. Yunus.

Apart from his colleagues and family, Sandeep’s neighbours will also attend the function. The family of Lt. Col. Niranjan E.K., who hailed from Pulamanthol in Palakkad-Malappuram border, will also join the get-together. Lt. Col. Nirajan, a bomb expert of the National Security Guards, was killed while trying to defuse a bomb during a terrorist attack at Pathankot on January 3, 2016.

Col. P.M. Hameed, vice president of the All India Ex-Service Men League, will lead the function. The film is produced by Sony Pictures.