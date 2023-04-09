Pre-primary teachers, ayahs seek equal pay for equal work

April 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Pre-primary teachers and ayahs in government schools who have been on a round-the-clock agitation in front of the Secretariat for the past one week held a novel protest on Sunday, Easter day, to draw attention to their demands.

The teachers and ayahs, under the banner of the Kerala Pre-primary Teachers’ and Ayas’ Association, banged empty coconut shells against each other to highlight the alleged neglect meted out to them by the government.

The teachers have been demanding pay and service conditions similar to that enjoyed by other school teachers. Teachers and ayahs with more than 10 years of service get paid ₹12,500 and ₹7,500, respectively, while those with service less than that get slightly less. This is less than the minimum wages in many sectors, say the teachers who are on an indefinite strike.

T. Vimala Manohar, general secretary of the association, says they were appointed in government schools by parent-teacher associations back in 1998 on government orders when the number of children in government schools began to fall. Though pre-primary classes are a reason why there is no division fall in Class 1, the government does not give them any consideration.

The teachers say that on a case filed by them, the High Court had in 2012 directed that they be given temporary pay, but this was changed by the government to honorarium. This resulted in them being denied any benefits. Another significant increase in honorarium came only the recommendations of the 10th Pay Commission. Minor increases were effected in between, but there had been none in the past two years.

Even the paltry honorarium they get is delayed by months. This puts their families to much hardship, they allege. Even if the funds arrive, some Assistant Education Officers decide it is not an immediate priority and delay payments. “We are treated as a thorn in their flesh, and denied our basic right to wages.”

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty was president of the association for a decade. “He had promised that our demands would be met, but no action has been taken yet. The Minister’s office keeps citing slashing of Union government funds for the current situation,” they say.

The teachers also allege that though 1: 30 is the teacher-student ratio, some pre-primary classes may have up to 80 children in one division, with just one teacher and one ayah to look after them. No rules are observed on starting an extra division if the number of children is more. However, this apparent apathy disappears the moment the number of children in a division falls. To prevent this, the pre-primary teachers and ayahs go around canvassing for students in order to keep their jobs.

The association has submitted a petition to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention in the matter. “If we are not called for talks before Vishu to ensure service and pay conditions, we will think about launching a hunger strike.”