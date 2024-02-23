GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pramoj Shankar is new KSRTC CMD

February 23, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Pramoj Shankar, Additional Transport Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the KSRTC. He has also been given the additional charge of KSRTC-SWIFT, the new legal entity floated by the Corporation to run long distance buses and electric buses. The appointment was made after the former Transport secretary Biju Prabhakar stepped down as KSRTC CMD and Transport Secretary.

