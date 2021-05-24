From Kerala's coastal town to conquering the sky: Praises pour in for co-pilot Jeni Jerome

Jeni Jerome co-piloted the Air Arabia flight that landed here on Sunday

Appreciation has poured in from all corners for Jeni Jerome, the 23-year-old who co-piloted the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Air Arabia flight which landed here early Sunday morning.

Ms. Jerome, who flew her maiden flight, has fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a pilot.

In spotlight

In the process, she also swung the spotlight on a coastal village in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The young woman, who has been living in Ajman with her parents and brother for over two decades now, is a native of Kochuthura here.

Ms. Jerome’s achievement is a source of great pride for Kerala and an inspiration to women and the society in general, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Ms. Jerome’s family, who stood by her and helped her achieve her dream, serves as a model for the society, Mr. Vijayan says.

Social media has been flooded with praise for the young commercial pilot since Saturday. Jeni’s father Jerome has been employed abroad for over three decades.

Ms. Jerome has realised a childhood dream she has harboured since she was in Class eight, Health Minister Veena George wrote on Facebook on Sunday, congratulating the young pilot. She is an inspiration for other youth to fulfill their own dreams, Ms. George, who spoke to the pilot’s mother Beatrice, has said.

‘Big moment’

A big moment for the coastal community in Thiruvananthapuram and women, Transport Minister Antony Raju says.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, in a Facebook message, called the achievement the realisation of a childhood dream.