HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Polling begins on brisk note in Puthuppally

The authorities have set up web-casting facilities in all 182 booths in the Assembly segment to monitor the proceedings from a control room

September 05, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
A scene from the Kaniyamkunnu LP School, Manarcad in Puthupally on September 4, 2023.

A scene from the Kaniyamkunnu LP School, Manarcad in Puthupally on September 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the high-octane campaign lasting over three weeks, polling in the Puthuppally Assembly segment in Kottayam has begun on a positive note at 7 a.m. on September 5 with voters turning out in huge numbers.

As per official estimates, as many as 35,889 persons or 20.34% of the total electorate cast their votes in the first three hours after the polling began. Out of this, 19,157 are male voters and 16,732 are females.

ALSO READ
In the political shadow of Oommen Chandy

The authorities have set up web-casting facilities in all 182 booths in the Assembly segment to monitor the proceedings from a control room. The proceedings began with a mock polling earlier in the day.

As many as 675 officials including 64 central Armed Police Force personnel have been deployed across the constituency to ensure security.

Also read | Parties’ Lok Sabha poll strategies likely to depend on Puthuppally result

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of Oommen Chandy, a former Chief Minister and Congress veteran who represented the seat for a record 53-years long period, on July 18.

While the Congress-led United Democratic Front has fielded his son Chandy Oommen, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front has fielded Jaick C. Thomas, who had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2016 and 2021. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has fielded G. Lijin Lal as its candidate.

Mr. Thomas cast his vote at the Government LP School, Manarcad, in the morning while Chandy Oommen cast his vote at the Georgian School, Puthuppally. Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan cast his vote at the MGM Higher Secondary School, Pampady.

Related Topics

Kerala / state politics / election / Kottayam / voting

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.