Police slap charges on Kiran Kumar

He has been accused of subjecting a woman to cruelty for dowry and dowry death

The Sooranadu police have recorded the arrest of Kiran Kumar, husband of Vismaya whose body was found at his home in Sasthamcotta on Monday.

He has been slapped with charges under Sections 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty for dowry) and 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code. According to police officers, more sections will be charged against him after getting the autopsy report. The 24-year-old BAMS student had sent a string of messages to her kin that she was subjected to domestic violence.

During interrogation, Kiran Kumar reportedly told the police that the injuries on his wife were inflicted by him. As per his statement, the couple had an argument on Sunday night and Vismaya committed suicide after that. “Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Harshita Attaluri, will supervise the probe and strict action will be taken against all culprits,” said State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera.

Meanwhile, Visamaya’s family has come up with a serious allegation that she was murdered. According to her father, the bruises and marks in her body point to homicide, not suicide. Her body missed all tell-tale signs of hanging and the ligature mark was found towards the bottom of her neck. Her family also alleges that Vismaya was taken to hospital nearly two hours after her death.

State Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal, who visited Vismaya’s house in Nilamel to take the statement of her family, said the commission had asked for regular updates and the case would be closely monitored. Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who got in touch with Transport Minister Antony Raju, said Mr. Raju had ensured him that departmental action would be initiated against Kiran Kumar, an employee of the Motor Vehicles Department.