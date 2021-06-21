Woman found dead in husband’s house

Relatives suspect foul play, release ‘digital evidence of torture’

In a suspected case of suicide, a 24-year-old girl was found dead at her husband’s house in Sasthamcotta here on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Vismaya, a resident of Kaithode, and she allegedly ended her life after being harassed for dowry. Her husband Kiran Kumar is absconding and some digital evidence released by Vismaya’s family indicates that the BAMS student was subjected to severe torture.

Kiran Kumar, an assistant vehicle inspector with the Motor Vehicles Department, used to harass Vismaya though he was gifted 101 sovereigns of gold, more than an acre of land, and a car, according to her relatives. Problems cropped up immediately after the wedding, held a year ago, when Kiran Kumar demanded ₹10 lakh instead of the car. “On Monday morning we were asked to reach a private hospital near Sasthamcotta by Kiran’s family and we came to know about her death from the police. We strongly suspect foul play,” said a relative.

In January this year, Kiran Kumar allegedly reached Vismaya’s house in an inebriated state and beat her up. Her brother too was assaulted when he tried to stop him. Though a complaint was filed, the family opted for a settlement later. Vismaya, who was staying with her family after the incident, returned to her husband’s house after her exams.

Her family has released screenshots of her WhatsApp chat in which she talks about the torture. She also sent voice messages and pictures of cuts and bruises she sustained in the assaults. The Kerala Women’s Commission has taken a suo motu case in the incident and sought a report from the police. (Suicide prevention helpline: 0471-2552056)