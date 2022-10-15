Kerala

1.8 kg gold seized from passenger at Calicut airport

The police seized 1.8 kg of smuggled-in gold from a passenger who reached the Calicut airport from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. A police team led by District Police Chief Sujit Das S. zeroed in on Riyasmon, 39, from Chattipparamba near here, following specific information about his involvement in gold smuggling.

Although Riyasmon refused to reveal any information, the police had to subject each item of his luggage to a detailed examination. Nine gold bars were found inside the battery case of a music player he carried. The police had to cut open the music player battery after it was found heavier.

The police said the gold was valued at ₹91 lakh in the market.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2022 10:49:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/police-seize-18-kg-gold-at-calicut-airport/article66015180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY