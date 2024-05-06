GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police officer distributes drinking water to weary bus passengers

Ashar Ebinu Mirsahib, a Traffic Sub-Inspector in Pathanamthitta, had engaged in acts of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic too

May 06, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

As Pathanamthitta reels under scorching heat, a police officer has taken it upon himself to ease the burden of weary travellers embarking on long-route bus journeys.

Ashar Ebinu Mirsahib, a Traffic Sub-Inspector in Pathanamthitta, on Monday embarked on a mission to distribute drinking water to passengers using his own funds. Loading up his duty vehicle with as many water bottles as he could carry, the police officer made his way to the KSRTC bus station in Pathanamthitta town to quench the thirst of those in need.

“Lack of access to water during long bus rides can exacerbate discomfort in this sweltering weather. Providing a single bottle of water can offer considerable relief to passengers throughout their journey,” said the officer, who has consistently engaged in acts of kindness, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t undertake this gesture for the sake of recognition. Similar acts of compassion have been my norm during various crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The officer credited his late father, Mirsahib, a former social worker, for instilling in him a sense of duty towards community welfare. He recalled how his father had assisted people in various capacities, including facilitating access to pensions during the reign of the Maharaja. He even possessed a letter from the Kowdiar Palace, wherein the Maharaja commended his father’s contributions.

