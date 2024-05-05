Police gather evidence of misconduct against Yadhu; to submit report to KSRTC

May 05, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amid mounting pressure on the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staffer involved in a spat with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, the City police have gathered more evidence of misconduct against the empanelled driver H.L. Yadhu.

In a comprehensive report being readied up for submission to the KSRTC, the law enforcers will also recommend making police clearance certificates mandatory while empanelling staff members.

A scrutiny of Mr. Yadhu’s call detail records has revealed that he had engaged in a conversation on his mobile phone for nearly an hour during the journey from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram on April 27.

Notably, the driver had halted the bus and rested for only nearly 15 minutes during the particular trip that later came to an abrupt end following the confrontation with the Mayor, K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, and others at the State capital. The finding, which implied that Mr. Yadhu could have spoken on the mobile while driving, further bolsters the police allegation of negligent driving in a manner that endangered the safety of passengers and other motorists.

“Though it is irrelevant to the case (involving Mr. Yadhu’s altercation with the Mayor), the Cantonment station house officer will submit a report on his criminal antecedents and driving habits. It is for the KSRTC to take a decision,” a senior officer said.

While stressing on the need for background checks while hiring employees to the public utility, the official pointed out that a candidate’s involvement in a crime should not make him/her ineligible for employment. “However, KSRTC and private bus managements should examine driving antecedents at least to prevent any threat to public safety by way of reckless driving. The managements can also issue warnings against repeating criminal offences while in service,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the police will record the statements of the five persons, including the Mayor and the MLA who are accused of allegedly causing obstruction in a public place and unlawful assembly in connection with the spat with the driver.