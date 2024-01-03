PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kerala’s Thrissur district for women’s conference, holds roadshow

January 03, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted the Thrissur city in Kerala saffron on January 3 (Wednesday). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags, saffron balloons, ribbons, festoons and banners created a sea of saffron in the city. The Prime minister was showered with bright saffron and yellow marigold petals throughout his roadshow.

The Prime Minister, who arrived from Lakshadweep after a two-day visit to the Union Territory, was in the city to address the women’s conference ‘Women’s Power with Modi’ organised by the Kerala unit of the BJP to express gratitude for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Excitement was palpable as BJP workers poured into Thrissur city from morning itself. They carried cut-outs of Mr. Modi, drums and raised slogans. As only women were allowed into the venue of the conference, men thronged both sides of the Swaraj Round.

Upbeat mood

The mood was upbeat when it was announced that the Prime Minister finally reached Kuttanellur in Thrissur at 3.10 p.m. The excitement of the people reached a crescendo as the cavalcade came into view at 3.30 p.m. Mr. Modi moved in an open vehicle from General Hospital junction to Naikanal, the venue of the women’s conference. He walked to the venue. People cheered and raised slogans as Mr. Modi waved at them.

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi and the party’s State president K. Surendran were among those who accompanied Mr. Modi in the open vehicle for the roadshow.

Election campaign

Though it is a women’s conference, the function is viewed as the unofficial launch of BJP’s election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Gopi is billed to be the party’s candidate form Thrissur for the elections. Thrissur is one of the constituencies in Kerala where the BJP is pinning its hopes on.

Thrissur has been under a thick security blanket for the last few days in view of the visit. Around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city for security duties and regulating traffic. Around 1,000 women police personnel were deployed at the venue of the conference.

All shops at the Swaraj Round and adjacent lanes remained shut. All lanes and bylanes that meet the Swaraj Round were closed for traffic from 11 a.m. Double-layer barricades were erected to provide security for the roadshow.