Plus One admissionfor3.85 lakh students

Minister claims he has kept his word of ensuring admission to all eligible candidates

As many as 3.85 lakh students have taken Plus One higher secondary admission this year. This is 16,948 more than the number of students who took admission last year.

A statement from the office of the Minister for General Education on Tuesday said 14,756 seats were vacant in government schools, 7,377 seats in aided schools, and 24,695 in unaided schools. In 2020-21, 3.68 lakh students had received Plus One admission.

A marginal seat increase had led to 30,043 students taking admission to government schools and 24,291 in aided schools. Seventy-nine additional batches had been sanctioned and 4,561 students had taken admission to the 5,105 seats in them.

The statement pointed out that Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had assured the State Assembly during a discussion that all those eligible for higher studies after the SSLC examinations would be ensured Plus One seats and he had kept his word.