Plus One admission: application submission begins on Thursday in Kerala

Updated - May 15, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Applications for admission to Plus One higher secondary courses can be submitted from Thursday.

The submission window will be from 4 p.m. Visit http://www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

The last date for submission is 5 p.m. on May 25. Help desks will be available in all government and aided high schools and higher secondary schools.

Trial allotment will be published on May 29. First allotment will be on June 5, second allotment on June 12, and third allotment on June 19. Plus One classes will begin on June 24

VHSE applications

Applications for admission to Plus One vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) course can be submitted online from Thursday.

Students have to create candidate login by visiting the websites www.vhseportal.kerala.gov.in or www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in and then log on to the admission website. They can also choose skill courses based on the National Skills Qualifications Framework along with their higher secondary studies.

Help desks will function in schools to help students with the admission process such as submitting applications or clearing doubts.

Students can also make use of the computer lab facility in the schools where they did their Class X or that in a nearby government or aided VHSE school or the help of teachers.

As applications will be considered for allotment on the basis of information furnished by students, the details furnished should be accurate.

