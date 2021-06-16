Plea to allow prayer gatherings in mosques

Kerala Muslim Jamat general secretary Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari has asked the government to permit functioning of

mosques in areas with less test positivity rates (TPR) for COVID-19.

He said the Muslim community had stayed away from mosques even during Idul-Fitr celebrations and abided by the instructions of the government and health authorities.

“Places of worship too should be given exemption as given to various sectors,” he said. “At least 40 persons should be allowed to conduct Juma prayers.”

Mr. Thangal said that extreme care would be maintained by those coming to the mosque for prayers. “They will come to the mosque after performing the ablutions from home, and they will carry their own prayer rugs to be used in the mosque. They will also maintain social distancing within the prayer hall,” he said.

Thousands of persons working in mosques had been jobless for over a month.