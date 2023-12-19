GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea in Kerala HC seeks CBI probe into ‘forging’ of documents in Youth Congress election

December 19, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Juvaize Muhammed, whose name figured in the official website of the Youth Congress (YC) in connection with its controversial organisational election held recently, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking a probe into the allegations.

Mr. Muhammed contended before the court that membership was falsely created in his name using forged documents and without his knowledge. He submitted that he had not submitted any application for obtaining the membership in Indian Youth Congress. To obtain a membership, one needs to upload the photograph of the Election ID card approved by the Election Commission of India, a photograph of the member, membership fees and an eight-second self introduction video of the member.

The petitioner said he had not uploaded any of the above documents and had not attempted to obtain the membership of IYC. The uploaded documents are stored in the database of the organisation maintained at its national office, in New Delhi. The database needs to be seized to identify the persons who had forged and uploaded the documents, he argued.

He wanted the database to be seized and the case probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court will consider the case after vacation.

