Plea for free institutional quarantine

A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking a directive to the State government to provide mandatory institutional quarantine facility to all Non-Resident Indians and all other travellers free of cost.

A government order insisting on expatriates to bear the expenses for their mandatory institutional quarantine was illegal, according to petitioner Reji Thazhamon of Pathanamthitta.

He said Non-Resident Indians who wanted to return were either unemployed or pregnant women or suffered from several ailments and were reeling under severe financial crisis. Under the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, huge amounts were being collected to meet the expenses incurred for containing COVID-19.