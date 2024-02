February 22, 2024 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Social Justice department’s ‘Face to face’ in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take part are scheduled to be held in the State capital on February 26 and 27. The Chief Minister’s face-to-face programme with the differently abled will be held at the RDR convention centre, Edapazhanji, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on Monday, while that with the elderly and pensioners will be held at the R. Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge in the Assembly at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.