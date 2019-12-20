Pinarayi seeks Shah’s intervention

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end the attack against students who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
Campuses restive
In a letter to Mr. Shah on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said that various campuses across the country have been restive for the past few days in protest against the CAA. The media have reported that certain groups have resorted to physical violence against students. This includes the students from Kerala too.
Parents anxious
“I wish to bring to your kind attention the state of anxiety of the parents and relatives of students and the Government of Kerala in this regard,” he said.
Mr. Vijayan sought Mr. Shah’s intervention and take urgent steps to prevent such attacks against students.
