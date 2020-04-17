Kerala

Pillion rider killed in accident

A pillion rider was killed when a bike collided with a car near Cherpulassery on Friday. Nived, 26, son of Venugopal Kavungal from Thenkara, Mannarkkad, was returning home from Thriprayar along with his friend when the accident took place. Nived’s friend Jinu Jithu suffered injuries in the accident.

