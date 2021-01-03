PG, final-year UG classes in KU from Monday

Colleges will be allowed to decide on shift system

Preparations are in its last phase for the reopening of colleges affiliated to the University of Kerala on Monday. For over a week, college managements have been preparing the institutions to receive students after nine months. Multiple rounds of review meetings, including those chaired by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, have been held to assess the arrangements.

Classes for the final-year undergraduate (UG) batches and all postgraduate (PG) batches will resume in 182 colleges affiliated to Kerala University and its 44 teaching departments. As part of adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, college councils have been mandated with deciding the class and work schedules between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in such a way that there is not more than 50% attendance in a classroom. Besides sanitising the classrooms, thermal screeners have been readied for use in these institutions.

Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar said colleges may decide whether to conduct sessions on a shift basis. With student strength for PG courses being relatively low, i.e., roughly 15 students for science and 30 for arts programmes, enforcing physical distancing is not likely to pose problems. However, classes will have to be split for the UG courses that usually have nearly 50 students.

Woes for students

COVID-19 protocol committees, comprising teachers and students, have been formed in many colleges to regulate student movement on campuses.

While many day scholars are likely to face transportation woes, large sections could also be affected by the lack of hostel facilities. The university has only commenced its allotment process to its hostels for PG freshers.