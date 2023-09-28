HamberMenu
PG doctors to strike work today

September 28, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Medical postgraduate students in Kerala, under the banner of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association (KMPGA), are striking work for 24 hours on September 29 in protest against the government’s alleged neglect of the long-standing issues raised by medicos, including that of stipend hike.

The PG medicos will stay away from duties for 24 hours from 8 a.m., the KMPGA said in a statement here on Thursday. Emergency services, ICU care and labour rooms have been exempted from the strike.

The KMPGA will also stage a dharna in front of the OP block of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday morning.

The KMPGA said that they were going on a day’s strike in protest against the government’s neglect of their issues like stipend hike (stipends have remained the same since the past four years), inadequate hostel facilities for PG doctors, and poor doctor-patient ratio.

