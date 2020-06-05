Kerala

People for Animals website hacked

The website of the animal rights NGO funded by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi was targetted allegedly for her remarks on the elephant's death.

The official website of People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights NGO founded by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, was hacked by a Facebook group called ‘Kerala Cyber Warriors’, which has called it an “operation against communal hatred”.

The website now displays a long message put up by the hackers alongwith a Google map of Ambalappara in Palakkad district, where a pregnant elephant had died.

Following the incident, an online campaign ensued, with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and former Minister Maneka Gandhi tweeting that the incident took place in Malappuram, a Muslim-dominated district.

Many, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had condemned attempts to communalise the incident and import bigotry into the narrative by leaning on half-truths and plain lies.

The message posted in the PFA page says: “Maneka Gandhi dragged the sad death of pregnant elephant for dirty politics.”

The hackers also posted a Google map showing Ambalappara, where the elephant died, in Palakkad district.

The message further says: “Your agenda is clear, love for animal is intertwined with hate for Muslims. Spreading false information by a person especially being an ex-minister and a Lok Sabha member is a real threat to the nation and not acceptable. The bond between Hindu and Muslim in Malappuram is strong.”

On Thursday, several verified profiles on Twitter had posted yet another fake news claiming that two Muslims were arrested over the incident. It was posted in several profiles, including that of Amar Prasad Reddy, an advisor to the Union Minister of State for Health.

