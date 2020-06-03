Kerala elephant death: Forest officers have information on culprits

The Forest Department is believed to have made a breakthrough in its investigation into the death of a pregnant elephant after it chomped on a pineapple filled with crackers inside the Silent Valley National Park (SNVP). Forest officers said they have information about the people who set the trap.
The elephant died in the Velliyar river near the border of Palakkad and Malappuram districts on May 27. The animal entered the river and stood in the water for hours after it consumed the cracker-filled fruit.
The cracker is believed to have exploded inside the elephant’s mouth when it chewed the fruit. Its jaw was found broken.
Forest officers said the fruit was set as bait to kill the wild animals. However, it was too early to say if it was meant for the elephant.
The incident came to light several days after the tragic death of the pachyderm when a forest officer shared it on his Facebook page with a melodramatic narrative, drawing quick and emotional response from people.
