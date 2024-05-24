People of Indian descent seek to leave their mark in South African polls

Peeved at the “marginalising and sidelining” of Indians, a few politicians of Indian descent are contesting the coming elections in South Africa to have their voices heard in the national assembly as well as provincial legislatures.

The country will vote on May 29 in its seventh general election since the end of the Apartheid in 1994.

Those who are in the fray include Patrick Pillay, who floated his political outfit, the Democratic Liberal Congress (DLC), Shara Singh, a candidate of the Democratic Alliance, the main Opposition party, and a ward councillor of Scottsburgh, and an independent candidate and comedian Thanasagren Rubbanathan Moodley, who is contesting from the KwaZulu-Natal province.

“The DLC has fielded 10 candidates in the elections to campaign for the cause of the people of Indian descent. The unemployment rate is high among Indians and other minorities. They face other social issues, too. We are determined to have our voices heard in the assembly,” Mr. Pillay, who was born to Bobby Pillai and Kamala, told The Hindu.

Ms. Singh, a fourth-generation Indian and an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder, hopes to expand her political footprint to the national assembly in the election.

“Unemployment, corruption and crimes have gone up during the reign of the African National Congress (ANC. The poor quality of the service delivery system is also being highlighted in the campaigns,” said Ms. Singh.

The DA has fielded a few candidates of Indian origin, she said.

Three persons of Indian descent, Fasiha Hassan, Magesvari Govender and Shaik Imraan Subrathie, have found a place on the ANC list.

“The ANC campaign has been largely focused on transforming the economy, creating jobs, building inclusive industries, addressing the cost of living, investing in defence and advancing freedom. The ANC has been working towards building a better life for all with equal opportunities and ensuring that the wealth of the country is more equitably shared,” said Anusha Pillay, the media and communications officer in the ANC Parliamentary Caucus.

Ms. Pillay’s grandparents came to South Africa from Kerala way back in 1921 on a ship.

Mr. Moodley felt that the plight of the Indians in the country mostly went unnoticed by the authorities. “The Indians have been sidelined, marginalised and discriminated against in all spheres of life. As Indians have been bracketed along with the Blacks for affirmative action to address the inequalities created by apartheid, Indians are often being left out. I want to bring changes to the lives of Indians and hence running the election,” he said.

