People have assessed this government; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should resign: K. Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has said that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should resign in the event of an assessment by the people in Thrikkakara by-election.

Addressing the media in Kannur on June 3, Mr. Sudhakaran said that Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI(M)] State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Minister Mohammed Riyas had said that the byelection would be an assessment of the government. “If the Left Democratic Front agrees with them, then the government should resign altogether,” he said.

He said that the public sentiment of Kerala has been reflected in the Thrikkakara elections. People have voted against the semi-high speed (SilverLine) project, which is being imposed upon them by the government. People will not forget the mother and children being dragged and hurt as part of the government’s plant to implement the SilverLine project.

Mr. Sudhakaran said, “Government should be ready to correct its mistake. At least now the government should understand that what they proposed is not development that people are expecting.”

“If there is dignity and pride, Pinarayi Vijayan should resign,” he said and added that never before has a Chief Minister been seen campaigning in a constituency and leading a campaign in a byelection.

Despite it, they have suffered a huge setback and could not advance in a single round during counting. At the end of each round of counting, Thrikkakara saw the Left Democratic Front moving backward, he said and added that this election is a question mark over the very existence of the government.

KPPC president said that State is witnessing the weakening of the Front under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan. The State is waiting a response from the Chief Minister and the LDF to this defeat. Mr. Sudhakaran further expressed his confidence of strong comeback of Congress in the State. Congress workers reached Thrikkakara from all over the country. Leaders went door-to-door to secure votes.

“The victory is the result of the new style of the Congress in Thrikkakara. This is the face of Congress,” he said and added that this Congress is at the helm of the upcoming elections.