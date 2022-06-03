Counting of votes for Thrikkakara byelection begins

The byelection was necessitated following the death of senior Congress leader P. T. Thomas, who represented the constituency twice.

The hall at Maharaja’s College where counting of votes for the Thrikkakara byelection is being held on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The byelection was necessitated following the death of senior Congress leader P. T. Thomas, who represented the constituency twice.

The counting of votes for the Thrikkakara byelection began with the opening up of postal ballots at 8 a.m., on Friday, June 3, 2022. The early trends of the fiercely contested battle between the United and Left fronts will emerge by around 9 a.m.

The counting of votes will be held in 21 rounds. The votes cast in 21 booths each will be counted in the first 11 rounds. The final result is expected by around 11 a.m.

The byelection was necessitated following the death of senior Congress leader P. T. Thomas, who represented Thrikkakara twice, on December 22, 2021. The Congress party had gained a lead of around 1,000 votes in the booths figuring in the first round of counting in the 2021 Assembly election.

Eight candidates were in the fray as the fight was mainly among the three key fronts being represented by Uma Thomas (United Democratic Front); Jo Joseph (Left front); and A. N Radhakrishnan (National Democratic Alliance).

Polling was held in 239 booths in the urban constituency. Thrikkakara had recorded the lowest voter turnout of 68.77 in this election.

ends/gkk