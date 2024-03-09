GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paundraka Vasudevam staged at Music College

March 09, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kalamandalam Adityan enacting Paundraka at Chembai College of Music, Palakkad, on Saturday.

The Palakkad Kathakali Trust organised the staging of Paundraka Vasudevam, the latest work of the Sadanam Kathakali Academy, at the Chembai College of Music here on Saturday evening.

Scripted and produced by Sadanam Harikumar, Paundraka Vasudevam presented the comical experiences of Paundraka in a serious manner.

Kalamandalam Adityan donned the role of Paundraka, the character which believed that he was the reincarnation of Vishnu and challenged Krishna. The three-hour story had several hilarious moments, and ended with Krishna vanquishing Paundraka and later offering him redemption.

Kalamandalam Praveen enacted the role of Krishna while Sadanam Sadanandan played Rugmini. Sadanam Ekanathan, Sadanam Aswin and the teachers and students of Sadanam Kathakali Academy donned the other roles.

