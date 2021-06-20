Pathanamthitta records sharp fall in crime rate

No cases of murder reported during lockdown

The COVID-19 induced lockdown has once again succeeded in applying the brakes on criminal offences of serious nature.

As per estimates by the Pathanamthitta District Police, the district reported no cases for murder, attempt to murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder during the Statewide lockdown.

Fewer accidents

With fewer people venturing out, the number of road accidents too recorded a sharp decline.

According to District Police Chief R. Nishanthini the drop in case came to notice during a comparative analysis of the crime data for the 30 days from May 6 and the previous month.

“The number of thefts, cheating and assault cases too recorded a significant decline during the period,” noted the official.

For instance, the district police registered just 58 cases for rash and negligent driving during the period while the previous month witnessed seven times as many cases.

The number of accident cases too came down to 72 from 182.

Rape cases

During the lockdown period, four cases were taken for abusing women as against the seven cases reported from April 5 to May 5. The crime against children too witnessed a noticeable slump from five cases to just one during the period.

“The number of rape cases came down to two from three while the number of drug cases dropped to three from five.

The number of dowry and domestic violence too did not report an increase,” the official added.

COVID protocol

Official sources said the cases that witnessed a significant rise during the period belonged to the violation of COVID-19 protocols. For instance, as many as 238 people were arrested and 534 vehicles were seized in a span of just four days that ended on June 19.

These were in addition to cases registered against 1,258 people and 661 others for violation of the facemask and social distancing norms respectively.