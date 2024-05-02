GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patent for power operated rotary coconut husking machine developed by Kerala Agricultural University

The machine’s innovative design, high throughput capacity, and minimal breakage rates mark a significant advancement in coconut processing technology, according to KAU research team

May 02, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Power operated rotary coconut husking machine developed by Kerala Agricultural University

Power operated rotary coconut husking machine developed by Kerala Agricultural University | Photo Credit: SPL

A patent has been granted to a power operated coconut husking machine developed by Kerala Agricultural University (KAU).

The machine was developed by Jayan P. R., Dean of Faculty (Agricultural Engineering); C. P. Muhammad, Professor (Agricultural Engineering); Anu Sarath Chandran, MTech student, and Kotiary Bineesh Lal, research assistant, of Kerala Agricultural University.

This power-operated continuous coconut dehusking machine is a cutting-edge device designed for efficient coconut processing. This machine features a rotary unit enclosed within a stationary unit, creating a space that optimises husking. Raw coconuts enter through a feeding chute, where knife-like projections delicately loosen the husk. Counter-rotating rollers then separate the husk from the kernel, preserving the valuable coconut meat.

The approximate cost of the machine is ₹50,000. The technology is transferred to Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Limited, Athani, Ernakulam, according to the KAU sources.

The machine handles green and dry coconuts of various sizes with ease. Its innovative design, high throughput capacity, and minimal breakage rates mark a significant advancement in coconut processing technology. The husk obtained from this machine can be used directly in the coir industry, which is an added advantage, according to the research team.

The patent for this machine represents a major achievement for the KAU in agricultural machinery, promising increased productivity and efficiency for coconut processing industries worldwide.

