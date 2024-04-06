Panur bomb blast points to possible foul play, says Congress

April 06, 2024 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - Kozhikode

The District Congress Committee (DCC) is planning to approach the Director General of Police, Election Commission, and the election observer for the Vadakara constituency in connection with the bomb blast near Panur in Kannur on Friday morning that killed one and seriously injured another.

DCC president K. Praveen Kumar, maintaining that the dead and the injured were members of ‘Chembada’, an aggressive unit of the CPI(M), expressed anxiety that the party was planning violence during elections in Vadakara.

“UDF candidate Shafi Parambil is visiting Koothuparamba, which is close to Panur on Saturday. We suspect foul play,” he told reporters here on Friday. He demanded that K.K. Shailaja, the CPI(M) candidate in Vadakara, explain if she condoned such acts by her party members, and if she was ready to denounce them. “This is the same ‘Chempada’ that stopped Mr. Shafi as he was campaigning near a temple in Maruthonkara recently and ridiculed him,” he alleged.

He sought a thorough check of CPI(M) offices at Nadapuram, Panur, and Koothuparamba, besides the houses of party leaders here for possible explosives and weapons.