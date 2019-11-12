Panel to look into PAP pact

A joint committee of officials from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, led by the Water Resources Secretaries of both States, is being set up to look into the review of Parambikulam-Aliyar project (PAP) water sharing agreement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Monday.

The decision to set up the joint committee had been taken at the meeting of Chief Ministers held in the capital on September 25.

As per the Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement, the terms of the same has to be reviewed every 30 years. Though the discussions had begun as early as 1988 and several series of meetings had been held at the bureaucrat level and at the Ministerial and Chief Ministerial level, the review of the agreement did not happen as both States could not reach an agreement on various issues, including water sharing, Mr. Vijayan, said.

In reply to questions by E. S. Bijimol, B. D. Devassi and Ramesh Chennnithala, he said that the State’s apprehensions regarding Mullaperiyar dam has been placed before the three-member supervisory committee as well as the Centre. At this point in time, there was no situation which warranted the shifting of people in the locality and there should be no misinformation campaigns regarding the same, Mr. Vijayan added.