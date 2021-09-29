Pandalam municipality plunges into crisis

Municipal secretary goes on long leave

Amidst wrangling between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling council and the rival fronts, the Pandalam municipality appears to be sinking into a deeper crisis with no official ready to hold charge as secretary of the civic body.

Municipal secretary S. Jayakumar has been on leave since September 9 soon after handing over a letter to the Department of Local Self-Government, seeking a dissolution of the administrative council for its failure to get the annual budget passed before March 31. According to the letter, the budget presented on March 22 did not comply with various sections of the Kerala Municipalities Act of 1994.

It further pointed to serious violations in the functioning of a sanitation committee in the civic body as the ground for seeking the dissolution. With the official on leave for a longer period, the government, later, handed over charge to S.S. Binil Kumar, an assistant engineer (AE) with the civic body. The alternative arrangement, however, has fallen flat with the official too abstaining from duty ever since.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), meanwhile, have launched a scathing attack on the council chaired by Susheela Santosh, accusing her of triggering the administrative impasse. The BJP, on its part, too has refused to concede an inch, turning the council meetings into damp squibs.

The raging stand-off reached a flash point on Tuesday when a meeting of the municipal council ended on an intervention by the police. As both the AE and his standby were on leave, the meeting began with a second-grade overseer holding the secretary's charge.

With both the ruling council and the Opposition holding their respective positions, the meeting turned into a shouting match and as the sides erupted in protests, the police intervened and dispersed the crowd.

While the UDF and the LDF attributed the ignorance and arrogance of the municipal chairperson to the current impasse, the BJP accused the Opposition of putting the public in distress for political advantage. “The Opposition are forcing the officials to stay away from duty and thus create troubles in administration,” said Ms. Santhosh.

In protest against the developments, the BJP on Wednesday staged a day long protest in front of the municipal office, while the UDF took out a police station march.