Palakkad registers 99.69% pass in SSLC examinations

Palakkad district achieved 99.69% pass in the SSLC examinations held this year. As many as 39,539 out of 39,661 students who took the examination in March qualified for higher studies.

Out of the 20,020 boys who wrote the examination in the district, 19,934 passed; out of 19,641 girls who took the examination, 19,605 passed.

As many as 4,265 students secured A+ in all subjects in the district. However, girls outnumbered boys in securing full A+. Out of the 4,265 full A+, 3036 were girls and 1,229 boys.

Ottapalam education district registered 99.7% victory in the examinations. When 12,484 students took the test in Ottapalam, 12,446 qualified for higher studies. As many as 6,381 of them were boys and 6,065 girls.

In Palakkad education district, which registered 99.66% pass, 18,065 out of 18,126 students who wrote the examination qualified for higher studies. When 9,050 of them were boys, 9,015 were girls.

Mannarkkad education district witnessed 99.75% pass. Out of the 9,051 students who wrote the examinations in Mannarkkad, 9,028 passed. While 4,503 of them were boys, 4,525 were girls.