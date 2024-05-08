GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Palakkad registers 99.69% pass in SSLC examinations

Published - May 08, 2024 09:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Palakkad district achieved 99.69% pass in the SSLC examinations held this year. As many as 39,539 out of 39,661 students who took the examination in March qualified for higher studies.

Out of the 20,020 boys who wrote the examination in the district, 19,934 passed; out of 19,641 girls who took the examination, 19,605 passed.

As many as 4,265 students secured A+ in all subjects in the district. However, girls outnumbered boys in securing full A+. Out of the 4,265 full A+, 3036 were girls and 1,229 boys.

Ottapalam education district registered 99.7% victory in the examinations. When 12,484 students took the test in Ottapalam, 12,446 qualified for higher studies. As many as 6,381 of them were boys and 6,065 girls.

In Palakkad education district, which registered 99.66% pass, 18,065 out of 18,126 students who wrote the examination qualified for higher studies. When 9,050 of them were boys, 9,015 were girls.

Mannarkkad education district witnessed 99.75% pass. Out of the 9,051 students who wrote the examinations in Mannarkkad, 9,028 passed. While 4,503 of them were boys, 4,525 were girls.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.