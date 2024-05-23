The district medical authorities have warned the people against outbreaks of communicable diseases in view of the heavy summer rains.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Vidya K.R. said that intermittent rains were posing the threat of diseases such as leptospirosis and dengue.

She advised the people to remain cautious against the spread of dengue by aedes mosquitoes, which are black with white stripes and are approximately 3-5 mm in size.

Aedes mosquitos breed in any type of man-made containers or containers having even a small quantity of water. Eggs of Aedes can live without water for more than one year.

They breed in coconut shells, egg shells, plastic sheets, drums, jars, pots, buckets, flower vases, plant saucers, tanks, cisterns, bottles, toys, tins, tyres, roof gutters, fridge drip pans, cement blocks, urns, bamboo stumps, tree holes and more places where rainwater gets stored.

Dr. Vidya said that people should remove all such little water collecting things from the premises of their houses in order to prevent the spread of dengue. She advised the people to observe a dry day every week.

Educational institutions should observe Friday as dry day, offices, shops and other business establishments should observe Saturday, and houses Sunday as dry day.

High fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash are some of the common symptoms of dengue.

Dr. Vidya said that leptospirosis, spread by rats, should be treated early. “If not treated early, leptospirosis can lead to death,” she said.

Leptospirosis is spread through contaminated rainwater. Dr. Vidya advised the people with wounds or sores on the feet to stay away from stepping into rainwater.

Fever, headache, chills, body or muscle aches, vomiting or nausea, yellow or red eyes, and stomach pain are some of the common symptoms of leptospirosis.

Those who expose themselves to contaminated water should consume Doxycycline tablets every week, said Dr. Vidya. Doxycycline is a tetracycline antibiotic that works to treat infections by preventing the growth and spread of bacteria.