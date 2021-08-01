Oxygen units will be ready in August, says Kerala Health Minister

‘Those vaccinated should also follow protocol strictly as they may transmit infection’

Health Minister Veena George has directed that the 33 oxygen generation units in various parts of the State be made functional in August itself. This will help the State generate an additional 77 tonnes of oxygen.

At a review meeting held here on Saturday to assess the State’s preparations in anticipation of a possible third wave of COVID-19, the progress of the 38 oxygen generation units being established in the State utilising various funding sources was also assessed.

The oxygen generation units are being set up utilising funds from Centrally sponsored schemes, State funds, CSR funds and funds from NGOs. The meeting also reviewed the preparations made by the State in the area of paediatric care.

Ms. George appealed to the public to maintain utmost vigil against COVID-19 and to maintain all safety precautions as the second wave was still progressing in the State.

Those vaccinated should maintain all precautions and mask up strictly as they may still get infected and transmit infection. Vaccines protect the vaccinated individual from serious disease and death but they may pass on the disease to other vulnerable persons.

Ms. George said a chunk of the State’s population was still susceptible to COVID-19. If disease transmission continues unchecked before vaccination reaches every one, it can result in hospitals getting filled up, she said.

The State is trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible as and when the State receives vaccine supplies, she added. She asked the Health Department and the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. to ensure that all hospital supplies and consumables required for COVID-19 care are stocked in adequate quantities at all hospitals as well as other treatment centres.