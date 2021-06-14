Oxygen plants to come up in four hospitals

They will begin functioning in Pathanamthitta in 3 months

In a major boost to the public health care network in Pathanamathitta, the authorities are set to establish oxygen plants in four hospitals across the district.

According to Health Minister Veena George, the proposed oxygen plans at the Tiruvalla Taluk Hospital, Kozhencherry District Hospital, Pathanamthitta General Hospital, and Konni Medical College, will begin functioning within the next three months. Out of these, the plant at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital will be the first to commence operations.

The oxygen plant at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, which has a capacity to generate 500 litre oxygen per minute, is being established with the support of the Indian Oil Corporation. The plants at the Tiruvalla Taluk hospital and Kozhencherry District Hospital, with a capacity to generate 1,000-litre oxygen per minute, are established by the district panchayat in association with the State government.

Sufficient supply

Meanwhile, the oxygen plant that is coming up in Konni Medical College with the help of National Health Mission can produce 1,500-litre oxygen per minute.

“The district will have sufficient supply of oxygen once all these plants begin functioning,” the Minister noted.

Meanwhile, plans are also afoot to establish pediatric ICU at the Government medical College in Konni and also at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

The pediatric ICU of Konni Medical College with the help of NHM.

The Minister on Monday flagged off five RT-PCR testing vehicles for Pathanamthitta.

The mobile units, run by the Kerala Medical Service Cooperation Limited, will help the authorities raise the daily number of swab tests by 1,800.

Each of these vehicles comprise two RT-PCR machines and can collect 200 samples per hour.

The results of tests conducted on these units will be available within 24 hours.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the Health Department was planning to conduct a vaccination registration drive in line with the Central Vaccine Policy mandating registration for all people aged above 18.