Over 4 crore doses administered in State

The State has delivered over four crore doses (4,02,10,637 doses) of COVID-19 vaccine so far amongst the eligible population (those above 18 years of age), as first and second doses, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement here .

A total of 95.26% of the eligible population in the State has received the first dose, while 55.29% have received both doses and are fully vaccinated .

The State is much ahead of the national vaccination rates, Ms. George said.

Kerala is the first State in the country to have delivered the vaccine at home for bed-ridden patients. It could organise special campaigns to get the elderly, those with chronic diseases and the pregnant women vaccinated.

Almost 100% coverage of first dose has been achieved by Pathanamthitta , Ernakulam and Wayanad districts.

Those who have been affected by COVID-19 need get vaccinated only after three months. Hence, the number of those remaining to take the first dose has dwindled in the State, Ms. George said.